Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is stepping up efforts in Brazil to protect tens of thousands of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and their host communities, as the Latin American country battles the...

