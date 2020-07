Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 15 July 2020 19:55 Hits: 2

Firearms trafficking poses a “grave threat” to human life and international security, the UN crime fighting chief said on Wednesday, launching a new report from her agency that sheds light on the dangers of illicit firearms flows.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068451