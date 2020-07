Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 9

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes a new statelessness law in Ukraine which came into effect this week. The law will give thousands of people who lack a nationality a chance to work legally, study...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/7/5f1155844/unhcr-welcomes-new-ukrainian-statelessness-law-set-end-legal-limbo-thousands.html