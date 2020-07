Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

A new statelessness determination procedure in Ukraine gives people without identity documents the right to work, study and access health care.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/7/5f1074d24/statelessness-law-set-end-limbo-thousands-ukraine.html