Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 July 2020 19:54 Hits: 1

Although COVID-19 has tested “national resilience, international solidarity and multilateral cooperation”, we must not “pause our efforts” in the battle against terrorism, the UN counter-terrorism chief said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068171