Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

GENEVA – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned about planned changes to the asylum system in the United States. We are worried that the proposed “Procedures for Asylum and Withholding of Removal,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/7/5f0746bf4/statement-un-high-commissioner-refugees-filippo-grandi-asylum-changes.html