Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 16:56 Hits: 1

The UN on Wednesday revealed the existence of an illicit trafficking scam in African cultural artefacts, which are being sold to unsuspecting buyers, thanks to the entirely fake UNESCO stamp they come with.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1067542