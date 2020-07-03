Restyling Connecting Diaspora Website

We have completely restyled our website www.connectingdiaspora.org, aimed at diaspora involvement to countries of origin. Many diaspora living and working in the Netherlands remain strongly connected to their old country.

To connect diaspora to countries of origin, we offer programmes to facilitate diaspora engagement through knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship. Our objective is to use the development potential of migration for the benefit of host and receiving societies. All programmes are focused to contribute to sustainable development and poverty reduction.

Discover how we involve diaspora and how our participants are bringing change to their countries of origin. Find out how you can get involved: the website offers you the opportunity to share your CV, publish events and upload stories. If you are interested, you can sign up to our newsletter: http://tiny.cc/CD4D_Newsletter.