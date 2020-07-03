Recruiting Skilled Talent from Nigeria and Senegal

If you are looking to recruit skilled talent from Nigeria and Senegal, you are kindly invited to join our special webinars. Our MATCH project enables highly skilled candidates from Nigeria and Senegal to work temporarily in Dutch companies; primarily within the ICT, technology and digitalization sectors.

The MATCH project continues despite the current obstacles placed on us all by COVID-19; we explore flexible solutions to meet the talent management needs of Dutch employers.

If you are looking to recruit skilled talent from Nigeria and Senegal, you are kindly invited to join our special webinars developed as part of the MATCH project.

Learn more about recruiting relevant talent, and how circular labour migration contributes to development by watching the first two of a series of webinars here.

Webinar two invites Hélène Jonker from Migrantic Tax and Immigration Lawyers, and Mariken van Megen from the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), who outline the various legal pathways and conditions associated with labour migration to the Netherlands. View the recording below to learn more about recruiting qualified individuals from Senegal and Nigeria, the various legal pathways for hiring talent from Nigeria and Senegal, the benefits of registered company sponsorship, and how the MATCH project can support your company in their search for new talent.