Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 July 2020

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for targeted investments inside Afghanistan and in refugee-hosting Iran and Pakistan, warning that inaction could lead to further population flows, continued suffering...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/7/5efee7024/unhcr-urges-investment-afghan-displacement-situation-achieve-decade-hope.html