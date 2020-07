Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

Life was already a struggle for many of the 40,276 refugees registered with UNHCR in India, but the coronavirus pandemic has made their survival even more precarious.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/7/5efc60224/refugees-host-communities-india-hard-hit-coronavirus-lockdown.html