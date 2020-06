Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:49 Hits: 1

A High-Level Sudan Partnership Conference took place on Thursday gathering some 50 countries and international organizations together in Berlin, generating pledges to bolster the African nation’s economic and political transformation to the tune of $1.8 billion, and discuss the challenges that lie ahead.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1067172