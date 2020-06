Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Airport closure put Wafaa and her family's resettlement on hold, but she hopes that once crisis eases they can leave Lebanon and her teenage son can stop work.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/6/5ef351b84/syrian-family-awaits-end-lockdown-start-new-life-norway.html