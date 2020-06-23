The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

IOM launches online course on Counter trafficking in humanitarian settings

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 5

IOM Launches Online Course on Counter Trafficking in Humanitarian Settings 

Geneva- One of the most neglected protection issues in emergencies is human trafficking. Often viewed as a pre-existing problem and not as a direct consequence of conflict or natural disaster, trafficking remains largely unaddressed during emergencies. For traffickers around the world, each disaster signals a sudden availability of potential prey. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) works in close Partnership with governments and humanitarian partners to address all aspects of counter-trafficking responses – Prevention, Protection, and Prosecution.  

Today, IOM is launching an online training course on Countering Human Trafficking in Humanitarian Settings. The course, which has been developed by IOM experts in partnership with the US Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons is designed for external audiences who may be familiar with humanitarian responses but are less familiar with anti-trafficking interventions in emergency contexts.  

The 11-module training is free of charge and provides a good foundation to show how human trafficking poses a very real risk to people affected by conflict, instability, natural disaster, and displacement.  

The course is available in English French Spanish Arabic on IOM’s E-Campus website, and will also be housed within SDL for IOM staff.  

Watch Video 

For more information, please contact Safa Msehli at IOM Geneva: Tel: +41794035526, Email:  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

English
Posted: 
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 13:11
Image: 
Region-Country: 
Global
Themes: 
Counter-Trafficking
Default: 
Multimedia: 

Ethiopian girl at the TAS centre for unaccompanied children IOM/ Mohamed Muse 

Press Release Type: 
Global

Read more https://www.iom.int/news/iom-launches-online-course-counter-trafficking-humanitarian-settings

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version