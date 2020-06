Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 16:40 Hits: 3

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that her office was closely following developments as China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress, holds talks on a proposed national security law for Hong Kong.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066682