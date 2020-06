Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 18:11 Hits: 2

Each year, half of the worldā€™s children ā€“ around one billion youngsters ā€“ are affected by physical, sexual or psychological violence because countries fail to follow established strategies to protect them, according to a new UN report issued Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066622