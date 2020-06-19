Pulling Together in Germany: 3,000 Protective Masks for Unaccompanied Migrant Children in Greece

Berlin – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) this week delivered a donation of 3,000 reusable, protective face masks from Germany to unaccompanied migrant children in Greece.

The masks, which IOM distributed to unaccompanied children residing in shelters and temporary facilities on the Greek mainland, were donated by the German entities Planet Bamboo, The African Network in Germany and the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade.

“The parcels with masks from all over Germany have arrived in Greece and we are very thankful for this initiative,” said Carlos Oliver, Senior Policy and Liaison Officer for IOM Greece. “IOM is thrilled to support this gesture of solidarity in our common fight against COVID-19, made all the more valuable for its protection of vulnerable migrant children.”

Planet Bamboo, a company specialized in environmental products, has sent masks sewn by volunteers.

"I would like to encourage creative people who are in the home office or working less hours like me to sew protective masks and then donate them," said Lea Müller-Schanz, Planet Bamboo’s marketing and sales manager.

The African Network in Germany (TANG) donated masks made from different African fabrics, which are produced by migrants living in Germany and distributed to people in need.

The Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) also provided 2,000 masks for the initiative in record time.

More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are currently being hosted in reception and identification centres and other shelters throughout Greece.

IOM is present in six shelters for UMC on the mainland in Greece. Since 2019, the Organization has been providing services for the children in the shelters on a 24-hour basis through specialized staff of social workers, psychologists, interpreters, legal officers and facility coordinators.

