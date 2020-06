Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

As forced displacement tops 79.5 million, Filippo Grandi urges UN Security Council to use its authority seek peace and inclusion for the displaced.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/6/5eeba28c4/resolving-displacement-critical-regional-international-stability-un-refugee.html