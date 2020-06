Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 14:54 Hits: 1

The conviction of prominent Filipino journalist Maria Ressa has been described by an independent UN expert as “a new low in the Philippines’ protection of the freedom of expression” and “the ability of an independent media to function in the country”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066392