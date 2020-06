Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced today the resumption of resettlement departures for refugees. The temporary hold on resettlement travel,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/6/5eeb85be4/joint-statement-un-refugee-chief-grandi-ioms-vitorino-announce-resumption.html