Joint Statement: UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and IOM Director General António Vitorino announce resumption of resettlement travel for refugees

Geneva - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced today the resumption of resettlement departures for refugees.

The temporary hold on resettlement travel, which was necessitated by disruptions and restrictions to international air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed the departures of some 10,000 refugees to resettlement countries. Throughout this period, IOM, UNHCR and partners continued to process and counsel refugees and resettled scores of emergency and urgent cases.

In addition, numerous resettlement countries established or expanded their capacities to apply flexible processing modalities, to adapt and ensure the continuity of their resettlement programs in unpredictable circumstances.

Although many travel restrictions still remain in place, as these begin to lift in many resettlement countries more refugee departures can be anticipated. IOM and UNHCR will continue to work with our government partners and other stakeholders around the world to move towards a return to normal operations as swiftly as the situation allows in each country.

Resettlement remains a life-saving tool for many refugees and we look forward to working with our partners in host and resettlement countries to resume movements in a safe manner.

The gap between the number of refugees in need of resettlement and the places made available by governments around the world is worrisome. We continue to call for more countries to join the program and find solutions for a greater number of refugees.

For more information contact:

IOM

In Geneva, Paul Dillon, +41 79 636 9874, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

UNHCR

In Geneva, Shabia Mantoo, +41 79 337 7650 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.