Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

91% of Democrats favor granting legal status to immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children; 54% of Republicans say the same.

The post Americans broadly support legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children appeared first on Pew Research Center.

