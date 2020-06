Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

UNHCR's annual Global Trends report finds more people are fleeing war, conflict and persecution worldwide. For many, rebuilding their lives remains out of reach.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/6/5eea140f4/global-forced-displacement-vastly-widespread-2019.html