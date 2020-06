Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 20:24 Hits: 2

A group of more than twenty senior leaders in the UN, who report directly to Secretary-General António Guterres, and who are African or of African descent, have put their names to a personal and hard-hitting statement published on Friday, expressing their outrage at pervasive and systemic racism, highlighting the need to ‘go beyond and do more’ than just offering condemnation.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066242