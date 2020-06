Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 6

TRIPOLI/TUNIS – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the World Food Programme, WFP, are joining forces in Libya in a project that will aim to reach up to 10,000 food insecure refugees and asylum seekers with...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/6/5ee785894/unhcr-wfp-join-forces-reach-thousands-refugees-asylum-seekers-libya-emergency.html