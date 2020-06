Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:58 Hits: 3

The special UN Investigative Team probing ISIL atrocities in Iraq is making “real progress,” its chief said on Monday, as it begins to pinpoint the perpetrators of some of the worst crimes committed by the terrorist group during its years-long occupation of large swathes of the country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1066352