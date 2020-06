Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Graphic designer O'Plérou made world headlines with 365 emojis that change the way people see Africa. Now he has turned his creative spotlight onto refugees.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/6/5ee26da54/young-ivorian-artist-designs-2020-world-refugee-day-emoji.html