IOM Ethiopia assists hundreds of returning COVID-19 affected migrants

Addis Ababa – Thousands of irregular and undocumented migrants in Lebanon have lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19 and the economic crisis. Many have begun to return home to Ethiopia.

Sewasew Gereme is among the returnees. She chose to return from Lebanon five months ago, at the onset of the pandemic, when she was dismissed by her employer.

“We lost our jobs, we struggled. Some of our friends fell ill,” she said. “Things in Beirut are currently bad, and it was getting to a point where our lives were at risk.”

Ethiopia received over 15,300 returnees since 1 April 2020:

4,440 from Sudan

3,700 from Djibouti

3,000 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

2,700 from Somalia

640 from Lebanon

1,000 from other countries (e.g. Kuwait)

Staff from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other humanitarian organizations facilitated the returnees’ arrival, directing them to handwashing facilities, and urging physical distancing to reduce risk of the disease being transmitted.

The migrants have been screened for symptoms of the disease and given Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Ethiopia’s Public Health Institute. The majority are young women who were working in the Middle East, are all now in government-led quarantine centres.

IOM also is providing travel allowances for migrants to get back to their towns and villages across the country, after leaving quarantine.

“The quarantine centre is the most critical part of the journey for returning migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Milun Jovanovic, the Head of Operations at IOM Ethiopia. “We are doing our best to provide all the necessary items at quarantine centres together with the government and streamlining efforts by other UN agencies and non-governmental organizations.”

IOM is also distributing essential items PPE, bedding, sanitation products, and tents, donated by UNICEF, UNHCR, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Concern Worldwide, Action Aid, Samaritan’s Purse, and TT Shoe Factory, to quarantine centres. But, more returning migrants are expected in the country in the coming days and weeks, at a time when COVID-19 infection rates in Ethiopia are still rising.

“As per the UN resolution and the African Union communique, one of the ways to get COVID-19 under control is to restrict movement. The recommendation is to assist citizens where they are instead of moving them,” said Tsion Teklu, State Foreign Minister of Ethiopia.

An estimated 460,000 Ethiopians have migrated to the Gulf between 2008 and 2013. Hundreds of thousands of others have migrated through irregular channels, mainly via Yemen.

IOM trains frontline staff in Ethiopia COVID-19 quarantine centers Addis Ababa – Hundreds of Ethiopians working in COVID-19 quarantine centres are receiving training from IOM, the International Organization for Migration. The trainees are learning how to prevent and control the COVID-19—all part of government-led efforts to stop the spread of the disease. The staff, over 550, include those on the frontline of receiving and assisting thousands of migrants returning to Ethiopia as a result of the global pandemic. They include drivers, cleaners, and security guards and other staff working in the facilities. The Ethiopian Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of 08 June, 2,156 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of more than 430% from that of 494 registered two weeks ago. This significant increase over the past couple of weeks suggests, the continued need for such preventive trainings within Ethiopia. Some 15,365 Ethiopian migrants have recently arrived in Ethiopia from the Gulf and other countries in the region. Almost all have gone into quarantine. Many had been exposed to cramped travel conditions in which contagion could spread, with little or no access to medical care along their journeys. IOM trained the centre staff on the spread of COVID-19, specific measures of protection, incubation period of the virus, signs and symptoms, running quarantine centres, the use of protective equipments, waste disposal and disinfecting quarantine centres. For more information, please contact IOM Ethiopia: Alemayehu Seifeselassie, Tel: +251116611117 (Ext. 1455), Mobile: +251911639082, Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

