Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 15:43 Hits: 1

A dozen countries in the Asia-Pacific region have seen an alarming clampdown on freedom of expression during the COVID-19 crisis, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065532