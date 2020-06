Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 20:10 Hits: 2

The Indian Government must urgently comply with a Supreme Court order to ensure the wellbeing of more than 100 million migrant workers, after coronavirus measures left them jobless, forcing them to travel long distances home, UN independent human rights experts said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/06/1065662