Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:15 Hits: 2

The nations of the world must put human rights at the heart of their ongoing response to COVID-19 and ensure that everyone can enjoy “justice and peace” wherever they may be, the President of the General Assembly said on Tuesday.

