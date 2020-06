Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, joins the U.N. Environmental Programme in observing World Environment Day today. “Climate change and environmental issues are closely intertwined with refugee movements and...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/6/5eda46614/unhcr-help-protect-environment-protect-refugees.html