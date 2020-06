Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Today, the UN Secretary-General issued a policy briefing on “COVID-19 and People on the Move” as part of a series that highlights how the international community can deliver an effective, coordinated response...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/6/5ed780a24/news-comment-un-refugee-agencys-assistant-high-commissioner-protection.html