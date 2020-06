Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

More than a thousand people – a mix of refugees from Mali, displaced Niger nationals and local host communities –are on the run following a brutal attack by irregular armed elements on a site in western...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/6/5ed614b04/malian-refugees-local-hosts-flee-sunday-attack-site-western-niger.html