Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Syrians who fled conflict to the land of their ancestors in Armenia are struggling to restart their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. UNHCR has stepped in to provide support.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/5/5ecf78874/unhcr-helps-displaced-syrian-armenians-facing-hardship-amid-pandemic.html