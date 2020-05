Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Refugees in urban areas across the East, Horn and Great Lakes region of Africa are struggling to meet their most basic needs as the economic impact of COVID-19 begins take hold. UNHCR, the UN Refugee...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/5/5eccbfec4/urban-refugees-struggling-survive-economic-impact-covid-19-worsens-east.html