Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders have taken a heavy toll on refugees, many of whom were struggling to get by in the informal economy before the pandemic hit.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/5/5ecced184/urban-refugees-face-hunger-uganda-coronavirus-lockdown.html