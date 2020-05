Articles

The UN Secretary-General has welcomed the announcement by the Afghan Government and the Taliban of a ceasefire to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims around the world.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064852