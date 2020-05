Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has today issued new guidelines on the loss and deprivation of nationality. The guidance is intended to assist governments and policy makers in interpreting relevant international...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/5/5ec697894/unhcr-releases-new-guidelines-loss-deprivation-nationality.html