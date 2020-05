Articles

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on the world’s indigenous peoples that stretches well beyond the immediate threat to their health, the new UN independent expert on the rights of indigenous peoples said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1064322