Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Nairobi/Geneva – UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, humanitarian agencies and the Government of Kenya are strengthening their COVID-19 response, after it was confirmed by the Government that two individuals...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/5/5ec5118a4/unhcr-humanitarian-agencies-strengthen-health-response-kenya-refugee-camps.html