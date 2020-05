Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 May 2020

After confirmation that the first cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified in a vast and overcrowded refugee camp in Bangladesh, UN humanitarians on Friday announced additional measures and appealed for funds to prevent the diseaseĀ from spreading.

