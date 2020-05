Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 21:16 Hits: 2

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, China and Germany following the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions demonstrates the complexity of easing these measures, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063732