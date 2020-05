Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 17:56 Hits: 3

Despite compounding crises that include the COVID-19 pandemic and plummeting oil revenues, a more prosperous and inclusive Iraq can be achieved provided the political will is there, the top UN official in the country told the Security Council during a virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063772