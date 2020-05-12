Migrants Continue Central Mediterranean Crossings Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Even as Rescue ‘Gap’ Makes Passage More Perilous

Berlin – The COVID-19 pandemic and the response measures implemented by governments – including mobility restrictions, border closure and tightened immigration control – have not eliminated the peril of an irregular migrant journeys across the Mediterranean.

Moreover. a lack of active humanitarian search and rescue operations and the closing of ports are making an already dangerous journey even deadlier, creating a concerning rescue “gap” which has migrants’ lives at risk.

That’s the conclusion of the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Global Migration and Data Analysis Centre, known as GMDAC, which has monitored migration flows, arrival and fatalities statistics on this busy migration corridor since 2014.

Leveraging public health concerns to tighten control at their borders, the Maltese and Italian governments introduced further restrictions on disembarkation in their ports. Nonetheless, migrants continued to leave Libyan shores, driven by the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in the country.

In April 2020, 1,132 people attempted the crossing from North Africa to Italy and Malta, based on IOM records, which amounts to over a doubling of the 498 people making that journey during the same period in 2019 (see chart below).

During the COVID-19 response, the number of fatalities recorded on the Central Mediterranean route has decreased in 2020 – to 18 and 13 deaths, respectively, recorded in March and April 2020, down from 56 and 52 recorded during those months last year.

Situations of non-assistance at sea have resulted in the death and disappearance of people travelling on this route. Many of those who departed from Libya have been stranded at sea on flimsy, unseaworthy boats for days without being rescued. At least 12 people lost their lives during the Easter weekend, after drifting for days in a rubber boat somewhere between Libya and Malta.

Meanwhile, public health measures adopted in response to the pandemic have forced many search and rescue NGOs to curtail their activities. Only two NGO rescue vessels have been patrolling the Central Mediterranean during these recent months: the Aita Mari and the Aylan Kurdi. Both are being held in the Port of Palermo for administrative reasons.

“The absence of dedicated state and NGO-led search and rescue operations makes it difficult to know all that is happening at sea,” said Frank Laczko, head of IOM’s GMDAC unit. “In this context, risks that invisible shipwrecks are occurring far from the view of the international community have grown.”

Migration along two other Mediterranean routes has been differently affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. In the Eastern Mediterranean, the number of people attempting the crossing – including those who arrived in Greece and those intercepted at sea and returned to Turkey – dropped to 292 in April 2020.

This represents a sharp decrease relative to March, when 4,905 people attempted passage. It is likely that the containment measures implemented by Turkey – including mandatory quarantine, travel bans and movement restrictions – coupled with increased patrolling by Greek authorities have cut into mobility across the Aegean.

Overall arrivals to Spain since the onset of the pandemic also have dropped. Some 1,098 people were recorded arriving via land and sea routes during the six weeks between Spain’s lockdown, and the end of April 2020. That’s down 45 per cent from the same period last year, when 1,998 people were recorded.

Land border closures and strict confinement policies may have contributed to the decrease in the number of people attempting the journey. However, while arrivals to mainland Spain, Ceuta and Melilla via the Western Mediterranean route have dropped, the upward trend of arrivals to the Canary Islands continues.

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior reported that 706 migrants were rescued off the coast of the Canary Islands between 15 March and 30 April 2020. Only 135 people were recorded arriving via this route during the same period in 2019.

Tragically, not all boats that set out for the Canary Islands arrive. IOM’s Missing Migrants Project recorded the deaths of 63 people in two shipwrecks on this route during March and April 2020.

Missing Migrants Project data are compiled by IOM staff based at its Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC). For latest arrivals and fatalities in the Mediterranean, click here. Learn more about the Missing Migrants Project.

