Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:15 Hits: 3

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and his Special Representative in Iraq, welcomed the long-delayed formation of a new Government in Baghdad on Thursday and called for meaningful reforms to be put into place to better the lives of the Iraqi people and strengthen democratic institutions.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063502