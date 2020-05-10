Moving towards 100% renewable power in Hawaii (with a little help from sheep)

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020

The US island state of Hawaii has committed to generating 100 per cent of its power using renewable energy by 2045, demonstrating to other US states and island communities across the world, that sustainable energy can be a reality. UN News travelled to Hawaii with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to talk to a power company executive and a sheep farmer to find out how they are contributing to that goal.

