Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is urging Governments worldwide to pay urgent attention to the plight of millions of stateless people and to follow a set of recommendations the organization has issued today...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/5/5eb952222ec/unhcr-warns-stateless-people-risk-behind-coronavirus-response.html