Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

As the COVID-19 pandemic reshapes the way in which we work, keep in touch, go to school and shop for essentials – across the world – it has never been more important to bridge the digital divide for the 3.6 billion people who remain off-line.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063272