Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 15:29 Hits: 1

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, resource cutbacks and other measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus are putting victims of human trafficking at risk of further exploitation, while organized crime networks could further profit from the pandemic, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/05/1063342